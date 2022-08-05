On Oct. 4, Killeen and surrounding municipalities will join cities nationwide for America’s night out against crime.
Neighborhoods throughout Killeen and nearby cities are invited to the “39th National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event.
According to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, the National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, Killeen’s residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Neighborhoods are encouraged to host a variety of events such as block parties, cookouts, contests and youth activities.
KPD also wants residents to know they can call or email to register their neighborhood so they will get a visit from the police department, fire department and McGruff the Crime Dog.
To register your neighborhood or find out more information about National Night Out, use the following link, https://www.killeentexas.gov/252/Crime-Prevention or call Erica Aurelio at 254-501-8805.
A kick-off party for the 39th National Night Out will take place Oct. 1 at the intersection of Avenue E and South Main Street from 6 to 8:30 p.m., according to Lt. Krystal Baker of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
A list of activities is not available yet, though Baker did confirm that local businesses, mascots, a DJ and givewaways will be a part of the event.
Additionally, block parties will follow the event on Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Residents interested in hosting a block party will need to complete a registration form, which may be obtained in person at 302 E. Ave. E or via email at kbaker@copperascovetx.gov. Baker said the form helps her to keep track of planned block parties happening throughout the city.
Harker Heights National Night Out activities are slated to begin 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, however, further details are not yet available.
Nolanville’s National Night Out activities will officially begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Nolanville City Park, 100 Gold Star Avenue, and will end at 8:30 p.m.
Officer Mary Johnson of the Nolanville Police Department said the event will include face-painting, food and more. Block parties will be held around the city and residents are encouraged to submit an application to do so. Interested residents may submit an application to mjohnson@nolanvilletx.gov.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
