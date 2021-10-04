The Killeen area will mark the 38th annual National Night Out today, an annual event to bring neighborhoods and police together in a show of support for crime awareness and prevention.
The purpose of National Night Out is four-fold: To heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, to generate support and participation for local anti-crime programs; to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership, and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Block parties will occur between 6 and 9 p.m. in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Locations
Block parties will be held in the following locations in Killeen:
3508 Levy Lane
6105 Melanie Drive
5401 Sydney Harbour Court
2117 Hidden Hill Drive
2408 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 201
2909 Lake Road
3406 Barcelona Drive #A
4128 Fawn Drive
402 Terrapin Drive
4400 The Searchers Drive
4300 block of Lonesome Drive
Block parties will be held in the following locations in Harker Heights:
Kern Park
Harker Heights United Methodist Church
300 block of South Mary Jo
2000 block of River Rock Trail
1600 block of Citation Loop
1700 block of Iron Jacket Trail
Purser Family Park
3000 block of Bella Vista Loop
200 block of Lottie Lane
Individual locations were not available for Copperas Cove.
