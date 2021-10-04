National Night Out

Residents mingle and get food during a National Night Out block party in 2019 in Killeen.

 Herald | File

The Killeen area will mark the 38th annual National Night Out today, an annual event to bring neighborhoods and police together in a show of support for crime awareness and prevention.

The purpose of National Night Out is four-fold: To heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, to generate support and participation for local anti-crime programs; to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership, and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Block parties will occur between 6 and 9 p.m. in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.

Locations

Block parties will be held in the following locations in Killeen:

3508 Levy Lane

6105 Melanie Drive

5401 Sydney Harbour Court

2117 Hidden Hill Drive

2408 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 201

2909 Lake Road

3406 Barcelona Drive #A

4128 Fawn Drive

402 Terrapin Drive

4400 The Searchers Drive

4300 block of Lonesome Drive

Block parties will be held in the following locations in Harker Heights:

Kern Park

Harker Heights United Methodist Church

300 block of South Mary Jo

2000 block of River Rock Trail

1600 block of Citation Loop

1700 block of Iron Jacket Trail

Purser Family Park

3000 block of Bella Vista Loop

200 block of Lottie Lane

Individual locations were not available for Copperas Cove.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.