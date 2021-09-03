The Copperas Cove Police Department has announced the National Night Out festivities scheduled for October.
The department is scheduled to host a kick off party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Avenue E and South Main Street, the department said in a news release Friday.
Hot dogs, chips, cookies, and soft drinks will be served. Numerous children and adult activities, as well as door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.
Some activities will be free; others will be 25 cents.
The 38th annual National Night Out is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.
Neighborhoods are invited to register to be part of National Night Out.
The purpose of National Night Out is four-fold: To heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, to generate support and participation for local anti-crime programs; to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership, and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“We are asking residents in neighborhoods to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police,” the release said.
Block party registration forms can be obtained by contacting Lt. Kevin Miller at 254-547-8222, extension 6956 or kmiller@copperascovetx.gov; picked up at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E; or downloaded from the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov.
