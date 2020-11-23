National Weather Service: Rain chance before, after holiday

With several cold fronts moving through the area, the Killeen area is looking at “multiple” chances for rain this week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Stalley said on Sunday that in addition to Sunday’s cold front which moved through the area, similar fronts can be expected on Wednesday and Friday.
“Between each one of those, we’re going to warm back up pretty quick,” Stalley said, noting that a high of around 75 degrees is expected on Thanksgiving Day.
Stalley said the greatest chances for rain this week will be early Wednesday morning and during most of the day of Friday. He also noted that such rain would be welcome after a dry past couple of months.
Bell County currently has a conditions ranging from moderately dry, in most of the county, to abnormally dry in the eastern portion, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County currently has mostly moderate drought condition, with abnormally dry conditions in the northern part, and Lampasas County currently has moderate drought conditions.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing both severe and moderate drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.94 feet, which is 1.94 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.20 which is .80 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 65. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday night is expected to mostly cloudy, with a low around 58, and south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and a south wind 15 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night is expected to have 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight and be partly cloudy, with a low around 49 and south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 68, low around 45.
Thursday: High near 75, low around 59.
Friday: High near 72, low around 45
