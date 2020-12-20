Nationally known artist with local roots speaks out against racism

A well-known artist with Killeen roots wrote his latest piece to encourage people everywhere to speak out and make a difference when it comes to racial injustice around them.
“If you’re serious about equal justice for everyone, then stop being quiet about it, let’s unite and wipe this thing called bigotry out,” Reggie Boone said this was the message of his latest release “No More” which is featured on his album In A Perfect World. “That song was my cry to the world to say, ‘no more mothers crying, no more brothers dying - you can talk to me. You don’t have to kill me. Instead of killing me, talk to me.’”
Boone first came to Killeen when his father was stationed at Fort Hood in 1975. He attended middle school and high school in the area, and returned to Killeen during his own time in military service.
“I remember it was like it was like family - everybody was like family, everybody threw house parties, played sports together,” Boone recalled. “Everybody stuck together.”
His family moved on post during his first stretch of time in Killeen - and made lifelong friendships. He has since relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, but his Killeen connections are still close to his heart.
“We meet together each year to celebrate life - right there in Killeen,” Boone said. “We come from classes from 79 to 81.”
Although he got his start singing in his local church, he began his professional singing career after his time in the service.
“My fondest memory was singing in the choir,” Boone said. “I always wanted to start off all the songs - as far as solos. Once I realized I had the talent and really inspired people, I just fell in love with it. And it grew from there.”
Boone enjoys and looks up to several different artists, but his favorite is Marvin Gaye.
“My father played him all the time,” Boone recalled. “I used to try to sound like Marvin - I watched his videos all the time. He’s no longer with us, but he’s still my favorite artist.”
In addition to performing others’ work, Boone is now a songwriter.
Most African Americans, and other minorities have encountered racism of some form in their lifetime, Boone said, but the message of his latest hit “No More” isn’t just for those on the receiving end of injustice.
“No More is for everyone,” Boone said. “It’s a song that anyone, a child, adults - all demographics can relate to and identify with this song - especially Christians. There’s a strong message of unity in the song. If we all get together and wipe this thing out - how can we not love one another?”
Racism has been going on for far too long, Boone said, and his song communicates the message that “we’re not going to take it” anymore - and encourage people to band together against the problem.
“When I say we, I mean people who are totally against it,” Boone said. “It’s not a race thing, it’s not a gender thing, it’s not a demographic thing. It’s a good against evil thing. If you’ve got the good in you, then take a stand.”
With his new hit song Produced by Felton Pilate of the legendary funk group CONFUNKSHUN available for purchase on all major platforms and playing all around the world from the United States, to Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, Boone encourages fans to keep their eyes and ears open for his latest work.
He is on Facebook as the Incomparable Reggie Boone, ReggieBoone1 on Instagram, and he can be found on Twitter at @reggieboone.
For aspiring artists, Boone said he would encourage them to put in the hard work, trust in God and never give up.
Know your crowd, and jump in, he said.
“And please go to school and get an education,” Boone added. “No one is going to walk up on you standing on the street and hand you a billion dollar record deal like they hear about in stories. Education will open doors for you.”
