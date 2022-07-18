A new three-digit nationwide mental health hotline offering 24/7 counseling services launched Saturday.
Similar to 911, the nation’s newest emergency line 988 is geared towards those in need of emergency mental health assistance.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department provided an overview of 988 and what the new phone line intends to accomplish.
“988 offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress,” Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook post said Monday. “That could be Thoughts of suicide, Mental health or substance use crisis, or Any other kind of emotion distress.”
According to the department, people can call or text 988 for themselves or others who may need crisis support.
“988 serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” the post said.
“The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — is a national network of more than 200 crisis centers that helps thousands of people overcome crisis situations every day,” according to a 988 fact sheet from the Federal Communications Commission. “These centers are supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).”
As of July 16, all calls and text messages to 988 route to a 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center, officials said.
To view a short video about 988 visit https://bit.ly/3yPJp8z.
