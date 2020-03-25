The Copperas Cove Fire Department is still investigating the cause of an explosion that caused a devastating house fire in the 600 block of Judy Lane Tuesday morning.
CCFD spokesman and Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said it wasn’t natural gas.
“We have ruled out a natural gas leak which was confirmed by Atmos Energy that the home did not have a natural gas account,” Young said via email Wednesday.
The fire sent one man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. His condition is unknown at this time.
