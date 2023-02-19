Many of us have been on the road using a navigation system or an app with directions on how to get to our destination. Apple or Google maps have been so helpful in guiding us with road-by-road instructions on getting from one place to another.
I had to get lost on the autobahn, the national expressway in Germany, to finally learn my way. I became frustrated, and as the cars zoomed passing me, I felt scared; the passing cars intimidated me. The exits seemed so far away, and this highway seemed a high exhilaration to high-speed driving.
Navigation has come a long way; we can depend on its street-by-street voice directions or landmark to keep us on the route to get to our designated place. Have you ever listened to the navigator, realizing it tells you that in 1.1 miles to get off the highway and exit? Fearing you missed the exit, the navigation has stopped instructing you, and you get off.
In life, we all can attest to navigating through life’s winding roads, with detours being rerouted in different directions because of construction. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we can’t get to the destination; it just means that there is a longer route, or we must be redirected to another way, still leading us to our journey. Many of us have been taken off course many times from the path we’ve been traveling on, and often it takes us longer to get back on track and take control of the wheel, our will in life. Let’s drive in the assurance that we will make it to where we are going. We accelerate, and we go, and sometimes our journey can have meandering roads and new constructions, but our travel always leads us to our goal.
Suffering from mental health can often feel that we have lost our way, become unsure of our direction, jump off too soon, or ride past where we were to get off, but we can still press the gas and drive our own pace and become stronger. Daily, so many of us face the winding roads of dealing with mental health, and it can become exhausting. Let’s stay the course and seek our health care providers whenever we feel the distance is too far or that we want to exit too soon; remain on the journey to recovery; let our navigation instruct us in a safe ride — navigating our journey.
Our experiences make us all unique, and we somehow bear semblance in needing direction. We are innately social beings, and many of us bear witness to our connection and commonalities. So often, our paths collide, and we are misguided.
So, let us normalize a trusted person and support system to help us along our journey. Navigating through our life means there are directives and a plan in place, and we may not follow through with the directions when we become wary; but by becoming clear even if we get off track, we can get back on the right path.
The world is constantly changing, and we may need to change again before fully adjusting. This can take longer. The greatest accomplishment is to celebrate each milestone no matter the distance. In mental health, it is essential to have a plan with a health care provider to have a clear path on what to do in a mental health crisis and what to do following it. Exiting or deviating from our plan without being directed by a physician may lead to other problems and concerns.
Have you created a mental health treatment record to take inventory of your crisis? Understanding your strengths and weaknesses will help sharpen where you’re strong and will help sharpen where you’re weak; it will help create goals to reach and leave room for fumbles.
Many of us become hard on ourselves because we feel solid in some areas of our lives, and in other parts of our lives, we feel inadequate. In every state, I encourage us to forgive ourselves and acknowledge that every day is full of wins, and other days we have to redo it and keep trying at our strength. Balance and contentment help our overall mental health. Should you experience a mental health crisis. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with your health care provider or call or text National Alliance on mental health NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.