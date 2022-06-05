“It’s possible for Killeen to come close to record-high temperatures by Friday,” meteorologist Matt Bishop with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth said Sunday. “The record is 102 and, unless conditions change, you could see that number again near the end of the week.”
According to the NWS temperature advisory, “It’s June in Texas and a mid/upper ridge will be centered over the state, so a forecast of well-above normal early season heat should come as no surprise.” A Heat Advisory may need to be considered should heat index values above the local threshold of 105 degrees become more widespread.
Temperatures on Monday should top out near 102 with a heat index value as high as 105. Under mostly sunny skies for the day, the predicted low is 74 under clear skies. Expect winds between 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire — sweat — to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature. When the relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions. The opposite is true when the relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases. The body actually feels cooler in arid conditions.
Tuesday will again be sunny and hot with a high near 100. South winds will remain at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. The low is expected to be 73.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temps near 98 and a low around 74. South winds will continue at 10-15 mph and become southeasterly later in the day.
Thursday, will be mostly clear with the high near 99 with slowing wind conditions from the south at or near 10 mph. The low should be around 76 with wind increasing slightly in the overnight hours.
On Friday, temperatures will again be in the triple digits with a high near 102 and lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday’s high temps will stay at or near the 100-degree mark.
