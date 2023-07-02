10K babies

A patient looks at her ultrasound before proceeding with a medical abortion at Alamo Women’s Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Aug. 23, 2022. To open the clinic, Dr. Alan Braid and his staff had to obtain new medical licenses and move their families from Texas to New Mexico, as state becoming a refuge for those seeking to end pregnancies.

 REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Close to 10,000 additional babies were born over a nine-month period after Texas banned most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a new analysis from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows.

This is the first analysis of live birth rates since the law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect in September 2021. Texas has since banned nearly all abortions from the moment of conception, except when necessary to save the life of the pregnant patient.

