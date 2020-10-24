COPPERAS COVE — In conjunction with Make A Difference Day, nearly 100 people showed up to beautify a 2-mile stretch of road in Copperas Cove.
A total of 3,000 feet of soil was dug up to make room for the nearly 2,000 wildflowers, many of which will be bluebonnets.
Among those who came out was Girl Scout Troop 20123. Troop leader Tiffany Guevara said the six Scouts were excited to get out to help the community.
Most of them were probably more excited to play in the dirt, she added.
Another group that volunteered were 15 missionaries and four members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Tanner Salmon, a member of the church in Copperas Cove, said that helping on community projects such as planting the wildflowers brings great friendships together.
He said God commands them to love and serve their friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.