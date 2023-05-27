BELTON — In front of a packed house at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Copperas Cove High School graduated 438 students — all dressed in the school’s colors of blue and gold.
Listing off the accolades of some of the graduates during his remarks, Superintendent Joe Burns worked the crowd into a frenzy.
Of the many things Burns mentioned during the Friday night graduation were a number of students who will compete in the state solo and ensemble contest for choir and band on Monday.
One of those students, Bethany Hamilton, said she is so moved by music that she wants to make it a career. The senior, who was in the top 10% of the graduating class, plans to study music education at Texas State University in San Marcos with the intention of being a choir director.
“What really drew me to choir was the connection to it,” Hamilton said. “It’s fewer people and you make different connections, and it’s just so much more moving knowing that it literally comes from a human being — a human being is making the sounds that create the music.”
Hamilton kept herself busy throughout her high school career and said the summer break is welcoming, though she admitted that she cannot keep still for too long.
For her, getting to the point of graduation and earning her diploma is “crazy.”
“It feels like everything I’ve been working towards has finally reached a point,” she said. “I’ve worked towards things so many times, and I’ve had goals, but it feels like it’s all led up to this moment.”
Graduating senior Elise Fuselier, who was also busy with organizations and volunteer work, spoke bluntly about what graduation meant to her.
“Honestly, I think it means that I finally get to sleep in,” she said with a big smile.
On a personal note, she said she experienced a lot of growth in high school.
“Personally, I think that this is a big accomplishment,” Fuselier said. “Not just because ... for me, I feel like I’ve done so much and I’ve grown so much as a person that this is finally like a finish line for me.”
Fuselier is headed off to the University of Texas at Arlington to major in education. Thanks to the inspiration of one teacher in particular — Randy Parsons — Fuselier said she wants to be a history teacher.
“He really inspired me to go into teaching,” she said. “Up until the 11th grade, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to go to college but for what, I didn’t know. But Mr. Parson really solidified that teaching.”
Many of the 438 seniors will be going off to college. Some, however, will begin their careers either here or in the military.
For those going to college, collectively, the Class of 2023 earned a total of around $1.1 million in scholarships, according to Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.