BELTON — The top Ellison High School Class of 2021 graduates encouraged their classmates to use their new status as adults to make lasting change and to live every moment with authenticity and gratitude.
A total of 567 seniors were set to walk across the stage to receive their diploma as the 43rd graduating class of Ellison High School Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Needless to say, it’s been quite the journey to get here, but we persevered,” said Ellison valedictorian Nicholas Trevino.
The top graduate described the stress of virtual learning due to COVID-19 and the toll it took on many people. He urged students to care for themselves and to take time to rest in the midst of busy lives, while also making a positive impact.
“We’re now at the age where our voices are on the forefront of the nation and the most important thing we can do is take advantage of that,” Trevino said.
The reality of growing up hit the high school senior recently when a young child called him sir. “Me, a sir? I still watch stuff on the Disney Channel,” he said. “We are no longer looked on as children as we were.”
Salutatorian Cameron Woods said he considered a more profound speech topic but decided to keep it simple. “Live your life,” he said.
Whatever uncertainty is ahead, continuing to live life is the uniform reality for all. “From childhood to adulthood, we slowly become wrapped up in our world’s complexity, thrust into a reality of obligations.”
It’s important, Woods said, to stay present, taking in every moment. “Be curious and seek out the answers to the wildest questions you have.”
Ellison’s Chamber Singers performed “You Are the New Day.” The school’s Junior ROTC posted the colors and the Screaming Eagle Band played the processional and recessional.
Bailey Parker, a top 10 Ellison graduate welcomed students and guests to the commencement ceremony.
“I am thankful we are able to celebrate today together and not through a screen,” she said in reference to the school district’s virtual graduation ceremonies of a year ago.
Through the uncertainty, Bailey said, students adapted and showed the resilience of confident adults.
“High school has taught me about atomic structures, western expansion and linear equations,” she said, “but also how to be a good friend, appreciate other perspectives and work with others despite our differences.”
“It feels good,” Trevino said of coming to the end of high school and pondering the next step. He said he wanted to inspire his peers to use their voices to make a significant change in the world.
“It’s exciting,” said Woods prior to the start of the ceremony. “I feel accomplished. I will remember my friends and all the teachers who made such an important impact in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.