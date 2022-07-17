Killeen’s two justices of the peace have pretty full plates — hundreds of cases apiece. One of the justices, who is retiring at year’s end, says that because Bell County’s Precinct 4 is both the largest in population and one of the fastest-growing, the county is in need of another magistrate.
“We’re busy here on the west side of the county because we just have a larger population,” said Bill Cooke, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 2. “Precinct 4 has 217,000 people and we’re growing. We’re backlogged but we’re working hard to keep the courts going. I think it would be a good idea for the commissioners court to create another JP to take care of part of Killeen and Harker Heights, to even up the (population) numbers. Each precinct can have only two places, but a new place could be created for Precinct 1, for example.”
Bell County, with a population of 370,647, according to the 2020 Census, has six justices of the peace across four precincts, including two JPs in Precinct 4 to take care of cases in the Killeen and Harker Heights area, and two JPs in Precinct 3, which covers Temple.
Precinct 3 encompasses a population of around 78,000, Cooke said, referring to a report by Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, a law firm hired by the county last year to advise on redistricting issues. The two smallest precincts, Precinct 1 in Belton and Precinct 2 in Salado, include populations of 62,000, and 13,000, respectively.
At a commissioners court meeting on Oct. 5, 2021, commissioners heard from a representative with Bickerstaff, who said that redistricting of precinct boundaries was not needed. At a subsequent meeting on Oct. 25, 2021, commissioners decided to keep the precincts the same although some voting precincts were changed, according to a series of stories by FME News Service last year.
WHAT’S THE NEED AND WHY?
Cooke has 598 cases on his docket, including 44 small-claims lawsuits, while Gregory Johnson, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1, currently is carrying 299 cases on his docket, including 130 small-claims lawsuits, according to court records from Monday dating back through December.
Neither justice has cases listed on the docket for next year, but any cases left unresolved will be carried over into a new year.
“Our court’s case docket has almost doubled within a year and a half timeframe,” Johnson said in an email to the Herald. “Not only has the rate of monthly new case filings almost doubled, but so has our monthly case disposal rate.”
Although Cooke, who is the county’s senior justice after first being elected in 1996, has a greater number of cases on his docket, the type of cases tends to be different than Johnson’s. More than 43% of Johnson’s cases are small claims in which an individual sues another person or business for an amount of $20,000, or less. Many of Cooke’s cases are evictions, along with many debt claims and debt collections in which a company such as Conn’s Home Appliances or Capital One sue a person, court records show.
Johnson told the Herald that filers of all cases — whether criminal, civil or administrative — decide which justice court they want to decide their cases.
“We’ve made strides to ensure justice and fairness for all while improving the court’s customer experience, effectiveness, and efficiency,” Johnson said. “I’m confident that we’re on the right track of moving this court in a positive direction. As a newly elected justice, my constituents understand that it will take time to fully implement my strategic plan for the court. I’m honored to serve and look forward to many years of effective and honorable public service as justice of the peace.”
Cooke said he is happy to have Johnson as his counterpart.
“Judge Johnson is a good man,” Cooke said. “He’s a hard worker and I know he studies a lot. He and I have been juggling a lot of cases, trying to keep our heads above water, and it’s never-ending.”
Johnson told the Herald that as soon as he was elected in November of 2020, he developed a plan to help him along.
“My core goal is to ensure justice and fairness for all while improving the court’s performance, culture, and effectiveness,” he said. “Upon taking office, I developed a strategic plan with realistic objectives to achieve this goal.”
Since then, Johnson has had some busy days.
“In my first month in office, our (Precinct 4) justice courts disposed of 22% of all cases heard in both courts,” he said. “As of May, our court had disposed of 38% of all cases. One of my priorities as justice is to shift the balance of the precinct’s caseload to our court by 5% each year. I originally anticipated a 2% reduction in caseload and ending my first year in office with an overall 5% increase in cases. We met that goal as our court disposed of 27% of all cases filed in both courts.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Herald in an email that the question of hiring another magistrate would be a decision made by the county commissioners court.
“As for the hiring of another JP, part-time or otherwise, that would be a process involving the Bell County Commissioners Court … and ultimately, the voters,” Blackburn said. “While I can’t speak for the entire court, I can say one of the key factors I’d look at when considering adding another justice of the peace would be the overall caseload and disposition rate. If the caseload for one justice is particularly heavy as compared to the other, it would seem to me that balancing the caseloads would be a first course of action before adding additional justices of the peace.”
