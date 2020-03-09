Natural gas service has been restored to nearly 95% of the more than 4,000 Atmos Energy customers who experienced an outage in Copperas Cove last week, Atmos officials said Monday.
“We expect the remaining few will be restored imminently,” said Celina Cardenas Fleites, manager of communications for Atmos.
Cardenas Fleites said that workers with the energy company noticed a “condition” at a facility in Copperas Cove while performing scheduled maintenance Thursday.
Atmos officials did not specify the condition the workers found.
In order to make repairs, the workers had to shut down the system.
The system shutdown resulted in the disruption of service to all Atmos customers in Copperas Cove, including some businesses that closed early Thursday, such as Chick-fil-A, Applebee’s and McDonald’s.
“There was never any danger to the community, and there were no injuries to our crew,” Cardenas Fleites said via email.
