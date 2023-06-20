passport fair.jpg

The Killeen post office hosted a passport fair in 2020.

The Killeen post office at 300 N. 10th St. is hosting a passport fair from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Passport Fair is a way for potential travelers who usually cannot schedule an appointment for passport services during the regular business hours to start getting the passport services on that Saturday, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

