The Killeen post office at 300 N. 10th St. is hosting a passport fair from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Passport Fair is a way for potential travelers who usually cannot schedule an appointment for passport services during the regular business hours to start getting the passport services on that Saturday, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.
Residents planning on attending the fair do not need an appointment to get their passports, but the order will be first-come, first-served so the postal workers encourage all to arrive early.
The following documents need to be present in order to file for a passport:
Proper proof of American citizenship, such as a naturalization certificate, certified birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad, certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.
Bring at least one proof of identity such as, valid U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with photo attached, certificate of citizenship with photo attached, valid driver’s license, official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card or valid foreign passport. For minors, a parent ID will be needed.
Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents, the parents’ valid IDs must be presented with copies, front and back, single-sided. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.
As for costs, passports for adults will be $130 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to postmaster, according to the release.
Fees for children under 16 are $100 and a $35 execution fee, with a passport card being $30 with a $35 execution fee.
Passport customers can go to the U.S. State Department’s website at www.travel.state.gov to obtain additional information and to fill out an application before going to the event Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.