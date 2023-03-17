Bell County’s transparent court system website is proving popular with folks who are in search of a variety of information on local court cases.
“We don’t have a direct indicator as to the number of county employees versus members of the public who access the Odyssey portal, but we can track its launching page that currently shows 11,643, unique pageviews for the past 30 days,” said Bell County’s Director of Technology Services Adam Ward, in an emailed response on Thursday to the Herald’s questions. “The actual number could be higher if users have bookmarked directly to the Odyssey web address and don’t use the launch page.”
Before the Odyssey by Tyler Technologies, Inc. system, the county’s district court dockets were fixed in time on a document that delineated that week’s planned hearings arranged by date and courtroom. However, in reality, court dockets are in constant motion as new hearings are set and others are rescheduled for later dates.
Since making the switch in 2021 to Odyssey, the public has access to records that reflect the changes that always are occurring in court coordinators’ offices.
“Overall, Odyssey has fostered a new beginning and future of innovative ideas and possibilities,” Ward said. “Basically, our old product was as good as it was going to get, and Odyssey started a new platform for future process improvements.”
Members of the public and the media still have to request specific documents such as arrest affidavits and attorneys’ legal motions, but the public portal is searchable by name and county record number as well as by courtroom, legal officer and date.
Bell County used its old system for more than 30 years before officially phasing it out on June 1, 2021. People can find a link to Odyssey on Bell County’s website.
Open-record requests
When it comes to filing open-records requests with local government, most cities in the Killeen area have a link on their websites in order to do so.
Here is how to file open-record requests with local government agencies:
When it comes to the Bell County government, open records requests can be sent to any of the elected officials or department heads — all are obligated to follow the Public Information Act.
You can also submit requests to federal agencies under the Freedom of Information Act. Visit FOIA.gov to submit a request.
