People Choice Worship Center will host Neighbors Feeding Neighbors on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is hosted in efforts to feed the local homeless. The food will be prepared at the worship center at 1104 N. 4th St. in Killeen, and then taken out to the homeless.
Donations are still being accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Acceptable donations include turkey, corn, green beans, cranberries, box potatoes, gravy, and rolls. Currently the organizers have received enough turkeys but are looking for more canned goods and sides. Donations can be dropped off at TRG Reality at 2602 S. Fort Hood St.. Donation pick up options and monetary donations are also available. Monetary donations can be sent to $natrixsolution on cashapp.
To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, call Anthony Rodriquez 254-702-3165 or Omega 254-220-9777.
