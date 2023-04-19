Tensions boiled over at Killeen City Hall this week after Killeen resident Michael Fornino — a frequent critic of the City Council — called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
What came after was a heated confrontation between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Fornino that spilled over into the audience with some wondering if the altercation would get physical or worse inside the council chambers.
On Wednesday, Mayor Debbie Nash-King responded to questions about the incident, saying that “it never should have happened.”
What happened?
During the citizens comments section of Tuesday’s council meeting, Fornino called members of the council “selfish.”
In addition to lecturing the council on what he said are the proper ways to get laws changed, Fornino said the council’s actions had led to the current lawsuit the city is currently facing on the subject.
Wilkerson fired back that Fornino couldn’t just make accusations against the council and needed to stay on the agenda.
Fornino then responded by saying “perhaps I should play the voice mail you left me — all 46 seconds of it — including your involvement in the Fort Hood shooting.”
The mayor pro tem expressed confusion but his requests for clarification were denied as the mayor tried to get the topic back to the agenda.
Fornino then finished his remaining time by continuing to criticize the council about the marijuana lawsuit. Once he was finished and left the podium, Wilkerson called out to him asking Fornino to clarify what he meant by Wilkerson’s “involvement in the Fort Hood shooting.”
At that point, Fornino alleged that Wilkerson’s actions “pushed him over the edge,” an apparent reference to a 2014 shooting incident on post that Fornino claims took place in Wilkerson’s Army unit.
As the mayor attempted to move to the next item on the agenda, Wilkerson stood up, left the dais and confronted Fornino in the back of the council chambers about what was said.
The mayor quickly called for a five-minute break and followed Wilkerson. The rest of the council remained on the dais during the altercation.
Wilkerson became angry, asking Fornino, “What is your problem?”
Fornino turned away from Wilkerson and stated to the general public, “We are not on the record, I don’t want to talk to this person.”
He then gestured to police inside the council chambers and asked that they “get this person away from me.”
At that point, police officers placed themselves between the two and the mayor attempted to calm Wilkerson down. Wilkerson repeatedly ignored the mayor’s requests to stop and return to the dais.
Wilkerson said to Fornino: “You want to talk First Amendment rights, let’s talk First Amendment rights.”
Fornino kept his back to Wilkerson for much of the heated confrontation as about 30 people in the audience looked on.
Wilkerson became increasingly angry and told Fornino, “You can’t talk about my military career” and “We’ve had enough of clowns in this room.”
Fornino then said, “You hear that? He called his constituents a clown,” to which Wilkerson responded, “No, just you.”
Fornino then said, “Make your move Wilkerson. It is not going to be the way you want it to come out. I have a weapon and the chief has a weapon. We are going to play this game your way.”
The “chief” Fornino referred to was the KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart, who was in attendance at the meeting. Guns are allowed in the City Hall council chambers.
Members of the audience then started to get involved, with at least one woman yelling and condemning Fornino for bringing up such a sensitive topic.
After the mayor requested for the audience to calm down, she successfully led Wilkerson back to the dais.
When Wilkerson returned to the dais, he issued an apology to the audience.
The mayor pro tem also reflected on how he had been triggered by the testy exchange, and whether he should reexamine his role.
“I apologize for my behavior,” he said. “I’m sorry you had to see this.”
What Was it about?
The altercation started when Fornino referenced the shooting that took place on Fort Hood on April 2, 2014.
A total of 16 soldiers were wounded and four others — including the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez — were killed.
Fornino claims that Wilkerson was in charge of the shooter’s unit and Wilkerson had somehow been involved in the shooting by “pushing him over the edge.”
In statements to the Herald Wednesday, Wilkerson said he was indeed Lopez’s company commander at the time of the shooting, but he pushed back at Fornino’s version of events, calling Fornino a coward and a liar.
“I was Lopez’s Commander,” Wilkerson said in an email to the Herald. “He had arrived less than 2 months prior to the event with medical conditions that the command team was not privy to. He had also experienced what can only be described as toxic leadership in one of the units proceeding his transfer to mine. Apparently he had been disallowed to attend his grandmother’s funeral in PR (Puerto Rico) not long before reporting to Fort Hood.
“Unlike what was reported on the news immediately following the shooting, he had NOT been denied leave by me or LTC Bell. I hand carried his leave form to LTC Bell the day of the shooting because LTC Bell’s policy was that any actions that were requested within a week had to be walked through and explained to make subordinate commanders more proactive. Since this was a simple control number mistake on the previous leave form Lopez submitted, LTC Bell accepted it and the admin leave clerk came to retrieve the form while I was still standing at LTC Bell’s desk.
“Later that day one of my soldiers ran into the company headquarters and announced there was someone shooting at battalion headquarters. Turns out Lopez had an altercation with one of the admin clerks, left to get his pistol in his car, came back and started shooting by attempting to kill the clerk. From there it appears he decided to settle the score with NCOs who had apparently offended him in some way since he had arrived. My office was less than a football field away from where Lopez started shooting. And while I don’t pretend to know his motivation for taking the lives of the 3 warriors he killed that day, I feel confident that Lopez knew where to find me if he in any way felt I was responsible for the problems he experienced towards the end of his life.
“I’m ashamed and apologize that I allowed Fornino to bait me. However, I will legally and appropriately fight any coward who stoops as low as he did by lying to the City of Killeen about one of its leaders concerning something as serious as the tragic events that negatively impacted the lives of so many on 4/2/14.”
Council reactions
Mayor Nash-King told the Herald on Wednesday that there are no laws that say Wilkerson cannot leave the dais and that she was not aware of any rules being broken during the exchange by either party.
“Any council member can leave the dais at any time if they choose to,” she said. “Residents have the right to speak, but you have to stay on the agenda and last night the residents that spoke were off the agenda.”
She then went on to say that she believed the situation was “a setup.”
“It was planned before the meeting and designed to cause disruption in the meeting,” she said. “Was it an attack on the council? Yes, but more so toward Mayor Pro Tem Wilkerson and myself.”
The Herald also reached out to city staff and council members who were present during the meeting, but did not receive responses by deadline.
In a late-evening phone call to the Herald on Wednesday, Fornino declined to make an immediate comment, but said he intends to provide comment directly on Thursday.
Wilkerson’s Statement
The following is also a statement sent to the Herald by Wilkerson on Wednesday regarding the incident:
“I am okay with Fornino expressing his belief about our performance and role as elected city leaders. I am okay with him being a constant contrarian and agitator concerning the business of the city. In a city this large, we’re bound to have a few. However, I am not okay with him publicly impugning the integrity of my military career with blatant lies. I believe it was inappropriate and illegal.
“I now realize he gets a kick out of talking down to certain people with righteous indignation. And that’s fine as long as the topic of his diatribes remain germane to the topics on the meeting agenda. But, where he crossed the line yesterday was when he decided to publicly attempt to assassinate my character through lies about my military career.
“The entire chamber heard Fornino state that I was responsible for pushing a soldier (SPC Lopez) over the edge, and making him kill 3 victims and himself on April 2, 2014.
“In the nine years since that tragedy, I have never been accused of causing, ignoring the cause, or allowing the events to occur on April 2, 2014. My knowing what actually occurred leading up to the shooting makes Fornino’s comments not only the rambling lies of a lunatic, but intensely inflammatory personally. The fact that someone who would claim to be a veteran himself would so carelessly and recklessly through lies out about fellow warriors (not just me, but all of us who were affected that day) shows his lack of honesty, class, integrity, and honor.
“Fornino allowed himself to slither to a new low last night. I have never had to defend my character in this matter. As a matter of fact, I have received nothing but respect, appreciation and thanks from the soldiers and senior Army leaders who were actually involved with that tragic event for how I handled the situation both during and afterwards in the recovery.
“Yet, in the world according to Fornino, he has developed a conspiracy theory contrary to all the facts. Fornino knows it takes time and energy to tear down his lies, and to do so gives him the attention he desires.
“That being said, I hold myself to a higher standard than what I demonstrated last night. I was wrong to let such a known inflammatory malcontent make me lose my composure as I did. I apologize to the people of Killeen, the Mayor and Council as well as the staff and attendees of Tuesday night’s meeting. You caught me inappropriately defending the honor of my 27-year military career against the slander of an individual who has no sense of honor or dignity. To have a coward defame the memory of the victims (both deceased and living) of April 2, 2014 was low even for Fornino.
“I welcome anyone to research the event for themselves. Look up the findings of the investigation that took place after the shooting. Speak to the soldiers who were Renegades at the time of the shooting — some of which still live in the Killeen area. I know that’s more difficult and less entertaining than listening to Fornino throw assertions against a wall to see if they stick, but at least you will know the truth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.