New and prospective students had an opportunity to learn about Central Texas College during an open house Saturday morning.
“We’re just making sure that members of the community know about our academic programs, our continuing ed, our adult education programs,” said Julie Starkey, dean of student success at the Killeen college.
CTC began the event toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to show what the college has to offer. A large number of faculty members spoke with students as they walked past their tables in the main ballroom of the Anderson Campus Center.
Some students, such as Jessica Kilgore, who has already enrolled for the fall semester, used the open house as an opportunity to get a feel for the campus after speaking with representatives of the program.
“I went down to see the labs and where the classes are where I will be,” she said.
Kilgore will begin the pre-nursing program with a goal of eventually becoming a midwife.
Others taking a moment to find out more were Crystal Lopez and Carlos Lopez, who had two sons interested in attending the college.
“My oldest is really excited about aeronautical engineering, so he’s torn between the aviation program here as well as just the engineering program,” the boys’ mother said. “My other son is unsure of what he’s doing right now at the high school. He’s really into agriculture and was considering culinary arts.”
The Lopez family recently moved to the area from Fort Stewart, Georgia. Carlos Lopez said it is helpful to have a community college close by where their sons can earn a degree and stay close to home without having to venture too far.
The boys’ father also admitted he was impressed by the college campus.
“I first thought it was just a small building but ended up seeing it is a huge campus, so I’m pretty impressed with it overall,” he said.
As the parents spoke with the Herald, the boys were speaking to representatives of Net Impact, a nationwide organization with a local chapter on the campus.
“Net Impact is a student-led organization here on campus,” said Chastity Clemons, business professor and Net Impact coordinator. “What it does is it allows the students to create projects that align with their degree or certificate, giving them that experience — that soft skills and those hard skills that they need.
“Also, what it allows them to do is to put our organization on their resume, so that also can serve as experience.”
Net Impact covers a variety of topics, including project management, leadership and public speaking.
More than 250 people registered for the open house that went for four hours at the Anderson Campus Center, according to CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
