A new apartment complex is coming to the southwest area of Killeen, with 15 buildings slated for the initial construction.
According to last weeks permit report, TMARQ Construction Company will be building a new apartment complex in the 4000 block of Robinett Road in Killeen. There are currently 15 individual permits filed for separate buildings of the complex.
Other Permits
Killeen issued a total of 168 permits last week, according to the city's weekly permit report.
Seventeen of the new permits issued were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build nine of the new houses, Carothers Home Builders will construct five of the new homes, JWC Inc. will build two of the new houses and Stylecraft Builders will construct one new home.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 45 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $182,998.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $22.41 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 62 permits last week.
There were seven permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor Tippit Homes will build five of the new houses while contractor D. R. Horton will construction the remaining two houses.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for individual construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
No permit report for the city was available by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued three new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The three permits were issued for the construction of new single-family residences. All three of the new homes will be built by Bell County Victory Homes.
