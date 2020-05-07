New vehicle sales in April were down in Bell and Coryell counties, compared to last year. Auto dealers sold 450 fewer vehicles in Bell County compared to April 2019. In Coryell County, 37 fewer new vehicles were sold compared to last April, according to the Freeman Auto Report.
In April, 1,044 new vehicles were sold in Bell County, compared to 1,494 in April 2019.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in November was Ford with 204 total vehicles sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Chevrolet, with 146 vehicles sold, and Toyota, with a total of 129 units sold.
In Bell County, 4,577 total vehicles have been sold in the first four months, 365 fewer than the same time last year.
Ford is also the top-selling brand in Bell County from Jan. 1 through April, with 762 total sales of new vehicles. Bell County dealers have sold a total of 620 Chevrolet vehicles through April, the report showed.
April’s numbers were down from March. In March, 1,342 new vehicles were sold in Bell County, compared to 1,492 in March 2019.
Coryell County
In April, 34 new vehicles were sold in Coryell County, compared to 71 in April 2019.
Chevrolet topped the list of most popular vehicles in Coryell County with nine total vehicles sold. Other top sellers were Ram trucks with five vehicles sold.
Dealers have sold a total of 39 Chevrolet vehicles from Jan. 1 through April in Coryell County, making it the most popular brand in the county. Coryell County consumers have purchased 37 Ram trucks in the same timeframe, according to the report.
For Coryell County, a total of 200 vehicles have been sold between Jan. 1 and April 30, down 24 from the same timeframe in 2019.
The April sales in Coryell County were also down from March. In March, 64 vehicles were sold in the county, compared to 81 in 2019.
