New baby

Nataly Rivera holds her new baby girl, Layla Shelton, at Carl R. Darnall Medical Hospital on Wednesday.

Two of the Killeen area’s three hospitals welcomed new babies for the new year Wednesday, with a baby girl being born at Carl R. Darnall Medical Hospital at Fort Hood and a baby boy born at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

Layla Shelton, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches, took the title as the first baby born in the area for 2020.

