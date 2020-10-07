A national bargain retail store is set to open at the end of October in Killeen.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Cielo Vista Shopping Center at 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, according to the company’s website. The retail store will occupy the storefront that once housed Toys R Us.
The store will carry name brand merchandise for up to 70% off the suggested retail price, according to the store’s website.
“Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars,” the website said.
Ollie’s will have merchandise in departments such as housewares and home textiles, flooring, toys, home improvement and hardware, electronics and clothing.
With 378 stores nationwide, Ollie’s started in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
More information is available on the store’s website at https://www.ollies.us/home.html.
