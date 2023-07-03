COPPERAS COVE — Thanks to a generous partnership with United Portable Buildings, there are new all-weather basketball courts ready for play at Copperas Cove City Park.
In a small ceremony Monday, Josiah Spady, 9, of Copperas Cove took the “first shot” on the newly renovated court. The six adjacent basketball goals are open to the public and make use of a much-needed resource for the parks and recreation department.
The donation was made possible by United’s owner Casey Wiggins and his team of professionals in the design and building of portable buildings.
“We are proud of the great relationship we have with the City of Copperas Cove and are big supporters of this community,” Wiggins said at Monday’s event.
Several Copperas Cove dignitaries were on hand as Spady took several shots on the new all-weather surface designed to take a beating in the outdoors and keep on looking great.
Spady and his dad, Kevin Coley, have played countless hours on the old courts and were glad to see the changes in Cove.
“We are grateful the city worked on improving what was here,” Coley said as he and Josiah took a few minutes to play a little ball.
Also attending the event was the mayor of Copperas Cove, Dan Yancey.
“We know this facility will be used greatly, with six goals and room for many more athletes to play,” Yancey said. “Words are not enough to express our appreciation to Casey and United Portable Buildings for this generous donation and partnership to make this renovation a reality.”
Cove’s Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Stoddard was also on hand to take a shot or two on the new court.
“The design has doubled the space previously used for basketball and we thank the generous support of the community and Wiggins for their help,” Stoddard said.
Even City Council member Vonya Hart took a turn at shooting a basket.
“The city wishes to thank our sponsor for this generous donation to parks and recreation and we hope this new renovation will make some of our residents very happy,” Hart said.
Parks Superintendent James Nealy summed up his thoughts about the new facility.
“This improvement comes as a donation to the safety and support of our community’s kids and families,” Nealy said. “Kids of all ages used the former courts and I look forward to the new area being busy all year.”
Costs for the basketball court resurfacing project was sponsored and paid for by United Portable Buildings at a cost of $18,133. The work was completed by Dobbs Tennis Courts, Inc., and the new basketball goals were purchased and put in by the Parks and Recreation Department.
“When I started my company, I started with a team of people dedicated to the mission of united people, bringing people together to fellowship,” Wiggins said. “This and other projects like this show a good partnership with the city and the community of Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.