NOLANVILLE — Construction on multiple projects next to the Cefco on South Main Street in Nolanville began earlier this summer and are still underway.
One of the projects is a three-business strip center on the immediate western side of Cefco. That strip center will have a Subway, a Donut Palace and the regional office for Subway, which has stores throughout Bell County and beyond, officials said.
There is another construction project being build beside the strip center by BA Emmons Homes. Co-owner Michael Emmons said on Friday his new building will probably be office or retail space.
The Subway and doughnut shop project now has its structural frames set in place. Construction is expected to be finished in 60 days, according to Nolanvile Economics Development Manager Kerry Fillip.
The second project has a foundation poured and is ready for further development. Emmons said his building is expected to be finished by the first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.