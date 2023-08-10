Construction continues on various properties around Killeen as more businesses take up residence in the area. Here is a look at some of the new businesses under construction.
Tommy’s Express
The national car wash brand Tommy’s Express is planing a second location at 2654 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
“The Trimmier Road location is expected to break ground early September 2023 and should be open 10-12 months after so early fall 2024,” Carrie Caldwell, the communications manager for Tommy’s Express said.
The construction for the second location will cost around $2.5 million, according to the City of Killeen permit report.
The first Tommy’s Express at 4611 Benjamin Drive broke ground in May and is set to open late winter to early spring 2024, according to Caldwell.
Tommy’s Express is a franchise company and both locations will be owned locally by the same person.
“Both locations will be the same size building which is a 130-foot tunnel and have (18) vacuums and three pay lanes,” Caldwell said. “The TommyClub app allows guests to become a monthly member paying one monthly fee with ability to wash unlimited at both locations or in the app there is a PayPerWash option where your credit card is simply charged every time they wash.”
Caldwell said that being a member in the app allows guests to bypass the cashier lane and use the app lanes for quick and efficient service.
The Killeen locations will be the 26th and 27th Tommy’s in Texas.
For more information on the car wash franchise, go to tommys-express.com.
Retail center
A new retail center is being built at 2104 Clear Creek Road. Rima Enterprise Properties has big plans for the property and is planning to build a 20,600-square-foot retail center that will be split into two buildings.
Rima Enterprise Properties hopes to add more to the property later, such as more retail centers, a hotel, a storage facility, or even multifamily homes.
According to Rima Enterprise Properties, approximately half of the shops being built are already pre-leased. Though they couldn’t share names, Rima Enterprise Properties said there will be two national fast food restaurants located within the center.
Construction on the center is expected to be complete in October.
You would think for a town with such a high murder rate you would think the city would want to bring actual employment that pays more than teenager wages. All the water in this town is disgusting and all the city can do is brag about car washes😂😂
Yikes, we really do not need more car washes. I’ve never been somewhere that had this many, it’s insane.
