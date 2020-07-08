Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has a new top executive.
“Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has appointed a new leader, Patrick Swindle, as chief executive officer,” according a news release from the hospital. He will begin his new role on Aug. 3. Swindle succeeds Zach Dietze who is transitioning to CEO at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This will be Swindle’s third CEO posting, having successfully led both University of Texas Health Pittsburg and UT Health Quitman in East Texas, according to the release. Under Swindle’s leadership, UT Health Quitman improved from a three-star to a five-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid System rating and UT Health Pittsburg improved from a three-star to a four- star rating. Both hospitals have ranked in the 90th percentile for patient experience as measured by Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.
“Patrick has a proven track record of enhancing patient experience and strengthening employee engagement. He has also had great success building strong relationships with the community and attracting great talent,” said Bob Williams, division president and CEO. “His leadership style will be a great fit for Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.”
Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Swindle in their annual 60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know in 2020, Rising Stars: 66 Leaders in Healthcare under 40 in 2019, and 70 Critical Access Hospital CEOs to Know in 2019. He is a graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor of business administration degree and holds a masters of healthcare administration degree from The University of Houston – Clear Lake.
