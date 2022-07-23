New man pegged to lead Killeen Chamber, EDC
Scott Connell has been hired to succeed John Crutchfield as the president and CEO of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation. Crutchfield recently announced he will be retiring, effective Aug. 31.
Crutchfield has been president and CEO of the chamber since 2004, according to the chamber.
Connell’s hiring as the leader of the Killeen chamber and EDC comes at a critical juncture as the city of Killeen reconsiders its relationship with the latter organization.
Connell, who was the vice president of the Temple EDC, comes in with 36 years of experience in the economic development sector.
Judge set to formally announce decision on Killeen election lawsuit
A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5 in the 27th Judicial District Court in a case involving former Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and current Councilman Ramon Alvarez. At that time, Judge Rex Davis — a visiting judge assigned to the case — is expected to formally enter his judgement and also to decide on several outstanding motions.
Brown — who served on the previous Killeen City Council — filed a civil lawsuit on May 23 against Ramon Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes. The suit alleges that irregularities in Killeen’s municipal election led to her losing her seat on the council by fewer than 30 votes.
Rate increases proposed at Stonetree Golf Club
After losing money for the last six years, the Arizona company that manages Stonetree Golf Club, the city-owned golf course in Killeen, has proposed fee increases to recover costs associated with maintaining the property.
The forecasted net income for Stonetree at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355 if council members approve a resolution on the new rate structure.
Tony Marino of Indigo Sports said the proposed increases are based on “what drives the cost and competitive analysis of the market and where Stonetree compares in that market.” The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020.
Fire burns about 90 acres near Florence, threatens homes
A brush fire near Florence burned about 90 acres and threatened homes last week.
The 90-acre fire on County Road 220 in Florence, about 25 miles south of Killeen, was contained within three hours after it was reported at 7:08 p.m. on July 18, Williamson County Emergency Services officials said.
Smoke from the fire was seen just after 7 p.m. Monday on the west side of Florence city limits.
The fire happened a few weeks after another one ravaged nearly 600 acres near Florence.
Killeen’s food trucks struggling, adapting to new normal
In the sprawling expanse of south Killeen, food trucks are a staple — but like everyone else, their owners have been feeling the heat.
Gabriel O’Neal, who co-owns the fast food chain and the Killeen Food Truck Part at 3101 S. Fort Hood Street with siblings Benjamin O’Neal and Sabrina Hebert, said that his bottom line keeps getting more expensive.
Burger wrappers, bulk meat and nitrile gloves have gone up in price.
Other food truck owners like Reon Hunt of Roll Up Food Truck have to pay surcharges for delivery services, such as DoorDash or UberEats.
