The soon-to-be-built Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Harker Heights will be approximately 5,500 square feet and will employ about 100 people, a representative of the chain restaurant said Friday.
The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved the final plat for the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant .
“We are still finalizing building plans and have not yet submitted for a building permit, but are doing everything we can to get open late this year.” said Chuy’s Vice President of Real Estate & Development Michael Hatcher.
The restaurant will be in the 700 block of W. Central Expressway in Harker Heights, between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center.
