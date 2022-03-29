The City of Harker Heights Vision XXI leadership class dedicated a new clock on Monday which now sits outside Harker Heights City Hall on Miller’s Crossing. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, city employees and others were on hand for the dedication and thanked those involved for the planning and follow-through to complete the project.
“We are fortunate to have so many outside entities assisting us with the logistics of setting this clock and maintaining it in the future,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said.
The city’s newest landmark is a service project undertaken and completed by the Vision XXI class. The Vision XXI leadership program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, began in 2013 and a class project has been part of the curriculum each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.