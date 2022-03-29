Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.