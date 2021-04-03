Here is a list of the Top 10 most-read stories on kdhnews.com last week:
1) “New Dutch Bros opens in Killeen; long line reported” — http://bit.ly/WIRDutchBros
2) “Man arrested after allegedly hitting child in Killeen parking lot” — http://bit.ly/WIRarrest
3) “Poor Practice: KISD training may have led to bus accident, drivers say” — http://bit.ly/WIRbuses
4) “Body found during welfare check in East Texas” — http://bit.ly/WIRwelfarecheck
5) “Fort Hood brigade commander under investigation, accused of ‘toxic’ leadership” — http://bit.ly/WIRcommander
6) “Naked woman arrested after trespassing in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/WIRtrespass
7) “Killeen man accused of stalking woman, and then crashing into her” — http://bit.ly/WIRstalking
8) “Walls have gone up at new restaurant in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/WIRwalls
9) “Family of slain former Fort Hood soldier says Army should have intervened” — http://bit.ly/WIRintervene
10) “Killeen woman gets probation for threatening to kill police officer” — http://bit.ly/WIRprobation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.