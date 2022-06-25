Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 of Killeen has a new commander.
Lawrence Rivenburg, the previous senior vice commander, was installed as commander of the chapter Saturday. He succeeds former commander Ed Hayes.
“As a commander for the DAV, it gives me a great pleasure and satisfaction to help every person that ever served in the military to the best of my abilities,” Rivenburg said after his first meeting as commander.
The military retiree, who served in the Marine Corps and the Army, explained that he is also a certified service officer, meaning he assists veterans in filing their disability claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The service from DAV doesn’t stop there, however, according to Rivenburg. Along with helping a veteran file his or her claims, the DAV may also help with yard work or a project around a veteran’s house.
“We’re here to help them,” he said. “And that is my blessing that I have good people involved with us now.”
Rivenburg said it is common for him to fight for things on behalf of members and veterans.
The DAV is open for membership to all veterans of the military. If a qualifying veteran does not yet have a disability rating from the VA, it will help that member obtain one, Rivenburg explained.
Those needing help with filing VA claims can stop by the DAV, 702 E. Ave. E, in Killeen. Rivenburg or another certified service officer will be there every Wednesday from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Thursday from around noon or 2 p.m. until around 8 or 9 p.m., every Friday from noon until 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.
Installed officers to DAV 147 are:
Lawrence J. Rivenburg — Commander
Michael J. McClafferty — Senior Vice Commander
David C. Armstrong — Junior Vice Commander
Adrian Knotts — Treasurer
Joseph Vichot — Adjutant
Edmond David Jones — Chaplain
