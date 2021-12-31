COPPERAS COVE — Newly-elected Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey has been in his position for around two months. Reflecting recently on the time he has served as an elected official for more than six years, Yancey said he can easily pinpoint the greatest accomplishment he has been a part of: the hiring of Ryan Haverlah as city manager on June 25, 2019.
Haverlah has been with the city since March of 2011 and his titles have included budget director, assistant finance director, assistant to the city manager and deputy city manager. He was named interim city manager in February of 2018 after the resignation of Andrea Gardner.
“Without question, I think hiring Ryan and allowing Ryan to work with and cultivate directors that are high-functioning has been a key to our success — not only today but for the future; city councils come and go,” Yancey said as he sat in his neatly-kept office at First National Bank Texas in Copperas Cove.
“He’s vested in Copperas Cove,” Yancey added of Haverlah. “This is not just a step to build a bigger resume.”
But how did the 68-year-old Yancey become involved in city politics to put himself in the position to be part of the decision to name Haverlah city manager in 2019?
His time serving the city of Copperas Cove as an elected official began six years ago.
“In 2015, I saw dysfunction on the council and decided to run,” Yancey said.
That was also the year he had a health scare and spent a total 42 days in the hospital following a surgery and serious infection.
The medical issue nearly took his life early in 2015 and put him in a comatose state for around a week. The experience put things into perspective, he explained.
“You sit back and you go, ‘Wow. Things can change in a hurry,’” Yancey said. “And so yeah, it kind of led me to see what more I could do.”
At the time, Yancey was chairman of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation board.
Similarly to the newest-elected city councilman in Copperas Cove, Shawn Alzona, Yancey won election to the Place 3 seat in a special election in 2015 when then-incumbent Gary Kent resigned the position to run for mayor.
“I did run because I felt like Copperas Cove could be served much better,” said Yancey, a banker by trade.
Yancey has lived in Copperas Cove since 1982. He grew up in Wichita Falls and originally went to school with plans of being a dentist. After not getting into dental school, he was hired by the Texas Department of Banking as a bank examiner. After serving in various positions with various banks, he got hired by First National Bank Texas and has been with the company for 23 years.
As a councilman, Yancey said when making decisions, he has drawn on his experience for how he approaches his work as a senior vice president of commercial lending for First National Bank Texas.
In that job, Yancey said he has to play “devil’s advocate” when he receives a proposal from a business looking for a loan.
He explained that he has to look at the pitfalls and how to mitigate them and sometimes has to say “no.” When Yancey says “no,” however, he said it is more of a “No for now.”
Yancey explained he has had business owners revise their plans and return to have them approved. Some have returned later to thank Yancey for turning down their initial proposals.
It has been the same way on the council.
“Well, it helps me on the council because you’re tasked with some kind of agenda item,” Yancey said. “So it takes time to sit back and go, ‘What are the pitfalls here? What are the second and third and fourth order effects — the unintended consequences — of this action?’”
Yancey won the mayoral race on Nov. 2, defeating write-in candidate Devin Meadows. Yancey ran for the position after former Mayor Bradi Diaz announced in July that she would not seek reelection.
Moving forward as he serves the city in the mayor posting, Yancey said he is anticipating Copperas Cove becoming the premier place in Central Texas to live, work and play.
In order to get there, Yancey said the city has to do more to address quality of life. He said the city has done a lot in recent years in that regard, but he admitted more needs to be done.
“I think we need to put forth more effort into quality of life type amenities to our city that make it attractive to not only our citizens but others that are looking at Copperas Cove,” Yancey said.
He said that improving the quality of life could help entice commercial companies to open in Copperas Cove.
“It’s not solely just on a town that has a good workforce — that has Fort Hood right beside it ... it’s the overall aesthetics and quality of life that people and businesses want to be a part of,” Yancey said.
With the city under the leadership of Haverlah and the city’s department heads as well as being directed by the current city council, Yancey said he is optimistic that can happen.
The challenges that Yancey said he saw in the City Council in the 1990s and into the 2010s before he decided to run for council are not seen now, he explained.
He gave high praise to the current members of the City Council.
“We’re in a good position now,” he said. “We have a functioning City Council that tries to understand the big picture and how to accomplish that and how best to accomplish that and how to mitigate problems that can arise from that — thinking through the process.”
Yancey said he is optimistic to see what the city of Copperas Cove — which according to the 2020 Census has a population of 36,670 — can become in 15 to 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.