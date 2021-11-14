On Tuesday, Dan Yancey will swear in as the new mayor of Copperas Cove after winning the Nov. 2 election. Yancey resigned his position as the Place 3 council member by seeking the mayoral post with one-year left in his term.
Yancey has served in public office since 2015, and he had been mayor pro tem of the city for four of his six years on the city council.
In July, Mayor Bradi Diaz announced she would not be seeking reelection.
Municipal Judge F.W. “Bill” Price will administer Yancey’s oath of office at the beginning of the workshop that will precede the regular council meeting on Tuesday. The workshop is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Price will also administer the oath of office for Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez, who both retained their Place 1 and Place 2 seats after running unopposed.
Prior to the workshop meeting, the city will hold a farewell reception for Diaz, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the city council chambers at 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
Runoff election
During the regular council meeting on Tuesday, the city council is expected to order the runoff election for the man who will fill the remainder of Yancey’s term in Place 3.
Shawn Alzona and Scott Remalia will square off in the runoff that is expected to be on Dec. 7.
Alzona finished as the top vote-getter on Nov. 2 with just over 49% of the vote, while Remalia finished in second place of the three-way race.
Whoever wins the runoff will serve until November 2022.
The workshop is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
