The city of Harker Heights has named Betiale Hawkins II as the new deputy police chief for Harker Heights Police Department.
Hawkins is a Central Texas native who was born on Fort Hood, and is a graduate of Ellison High School.
In 2006, Hawkins began his law enforcement career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer.
His aspiration to do more in the community motivated him to seek a career as a first responder, according to a news release from the city.
In 2008, Hawkins joined the Harker Heights Police Department as a police officer.
Throughout his tenure at Harker Heights Police Department, he has served in various roles, to include Hostage Negotiation, Traffic, Special Operations, Criminal Investigations, and Patrol.
Prior to being named deputy police chief, Hawkins held the position as the commander of the Patrol Division.
He graduated from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas in 2018, Central Texas College in 2020 and will graduate from Tarleton State University in December. He continues to reside in Central Texas with his wife and two children.
“As the chief of police, I am extremely proud of all that Commander Hawkins has done for our Department, the City of Harker Heights and the community,” Police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a prepared statement.
“He exemplifies what a police officer stands for and he will continue to serve not only this community but the officers under his command. It is my honor and pleasure to select him as our deputy police chief.”
