A potential amendment to the city of Copperas Cove’s Future Land Use Plan could pave the way for a portion of a development project in northern Copperas Cove.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, city staff will seek approval to amend the FLUP for Freedom Ranch, a mixed-density residential development, from LD (Low Density Residential), MD (Medium Density Residential) and HD (High Density Residential) to Public, LD (Low Density Residential) and MD (Medium Density Residential).
The portion of land that would be amended represents 17.34 acres located along Farm-to-Market Road 116 between Lutheran Church Road and Public Works Drive.
When fully complete, Freedom Ranch will span 59.7 acres and consist of eight blocks and 276 lots.
Of the lots, 136 will be single-family lots adjacent to existing single-family homes, 74 duplex lots and 66 townhome lots.
On Feb. 22, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the city council.
In a Jan. 6 update to the Morning Exchange Club, City Manager Ryan Haverlah said another development on the north side of town — Creekside Hills — was nearing completion and that three other developments on the north side were either being considered or planned.
City staff are anticipating a surge of residents to the area within the next five to seven years, as the population could balloon by 35%.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Haverlah will give an update on a Fort Hood land exchange for the Mashburn area, hold an initial Winter Storm Uri after-action review and give an update on bills in the Texas Legislature that would impact Copperas Cove.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
