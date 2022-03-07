Estancia West, the subdivision that campaigned against the development of a multifamily rental community, is fighting against a new proposal.
Ace Reneau, an engineer who works for Mitchell and Associates, said during the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission’s Monday meeting that the new proposal consists of no more than 30 single-family lots, all of which would exit onto Pinar Trail, a main road in the Estancia West Subdivision.
However, resident John Clapper, who was joined by four other residents of the subdivision, reiterated his arguments against previous proposals that the development would lead to an overly dense development, would see an increase in crime and would decrease property values.
“We’ve just completed a petition, submitted it this morning, signed by all 200 of the surrounding residents,” he said. “Our streets are completely full.”
While Commissioner Louie Minor moved to approve a future land use map adjustment for the development, he failed to receive a second; the commission then moved to disapprove the request.
However, Reneau rebutted Clapper’s claims during a concurrent zoning request to change the property from agricultural (A) to single-family residential (R-1).
“The landowners have made changes to their request, but the target also appears to have moved,” he said.
Reneau pointed out that property values have increased “astronomically” and said that the addition of more houses that are of a similar character would not diminish the value of those already existing within the subdivision.
“These houses would be built to the same standards as those in Estancia West,” he said.
When Reneau finished speaking, several commissioners noted that they had missed that the zoning request was for single-family properties, not a multifamily property.
Commissioner Leo Gukeisen moved to reconsider the land use adjustment, which was approved unanimously. The commission then moved to support both the land use adjustment and rezoning request unanimously; however, Commissioner Randy Ploeckelmann pointed out that the commission’s decision to reevaluate the land use adjustment request after the residents had left may cause some to look unfavorably upon the commission.
Other requests
A new, unspecified 10,600-square-foot, single-tenant building was approved for approximately 1.516 acres to the north of Chaparral Road and to the west of Featherline Road.
During the presentation, city staff recommended adjustment of the requested rezoning request from a business district (B-3) to a neighborhood business district (NBD).
Bob Gage, senior vice president of Net Lease Development, the parent company of Franklin Land Associates, the property’s owner, said that his company was willing to meet the extended requirements of an NBD zoning but would be restricted from establishing the business due to a requirement related to total square footage and another which sets a maximum square footage allowable per tenant. Because the building is to be occupied by one tenant, he would be unable to do so.
The commission ultimately voted to support the request as presented, offering the developer the B-3 zoning request and not a NBD zoning.
Minor recused himself from the discussion and voting regarding the project.
The commission’s rockiest request of the night was one to rezone approximately 0.34 acres on Turner Avenue from R-1 to two-family residential (R-2). Two residents spoke against the development, which was represented by Michael Linneman.
“All I’m trying to do is clean up the property and put a duplex where a duplex belongs,” Linneman said.
According the Linneman, the surrounding area is “covered in trash” as a result of inactive development.
However, Wanda Dowell, who said she lives nearby the property and has lived in the location for nearly 70 years, argued that the development would exacerbate existing problems.
“The trash that has littered the property is from families that come in and out, and in and out,” she said. “There’s not a night that goes by where someone doesn’t shoot a gun off at [AA Lane Park].”
Barbara Ellis, who lives adjacent to the proposed development, said “if he’s so for these extra families, let him put it next to his house.”
“I’d love to, if they’d let me,” Linneman responded.
Commissioner Ramon Alvarez, speaking to the residents, spoke in favor of the development.
“I’m also a Killeen resident,” Alvarez said. “What I’ve seen — my personal experience — you say that there’s a lot of crime in this area, but crime goes where it can find a home.”
Alvarez made the argument that new development would lead to a revitalized area and a potential drop in crime.
The commission moved to approve the request in a vote of 6-2, with Commissioners Gukeisen and Luvina Sabree stating that “it’s an R-1 area, and it should stay an R-1 area.”
The full agenda can be found online at https://bit.ly/3sQ4Mon.
