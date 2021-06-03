Dollar General announced the opening of a new store in south Copperas Cove on Wednesday. The store, 3585 Farm-to-Market Road 2657, is the fourth store the company has opened in Copperas Cove.
The new store includes the company’s “new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection,” a news release from the company said.
The store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Copperas Cove store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Dollar General plans to donate 100 books to a nearby elementary school, the release said.
