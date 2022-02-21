A new mobile food pantry run by the Salvation Army of Bell County will host its first event in Killeen Tuesday.
The group wants to open the food pantry monthly with the help of volunteers and donors, according to a news release Monday.
“Our plan is to have a mobile food distribution on the third Tuesday of every month at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic,” Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham said. “We have some designated food pantry funds to get the program started, but we will have to find a way for Killeen residents to financially support this program to keep it going.”
In addition to local financial donations, the group says they also need local volunteers.
“Pre-med students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton will be volunteering for the first distribution date, but for the following distributions, we will need local volunteers from the Killeen area,” she said.
The first distribution of 200 boxes on Tuesday will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or until they run out.
The drive-thru food pantry will take place in the parking lot of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. 2nd St.
“People won’t need to get out of their cars,” Beckham said “We’ll bring the boxes of food to them.”
“The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is excited about this partnership with the Salvation Army to be able to provide food boxes to our patients and their families,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Executive Director of Greater Killeen Community Clinic said. “There is a food desert in downtown Killeen, with no local grocery stores nearby. The majority of our patients have to find transportation to get across town to buy groceries. This community outreach project that is going to take place once a month is going to be a BIG help for our patients and their families, as well as make a huge impact in our community! Thank you, Salvation Army.”
