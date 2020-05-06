Dunkin’ Donuts will be setting up shop closer to the center of Killeen in the near future.
The breakfast restaurant will be located at 1516 S. Fort Hood Street according to the weekly permit report. The new business is valued at $965,000.
This will be the second Dunkin’ location in Killeen, with the first opening at 2250 Clear Creek Road in January 2019.
Another Dunkin’ Donuts also opened in Harker Heights, 529 Knight’s Way, in August 2019.
Other Permits
City building officials in Killeen issued 238 permits over the last two weeks.
There were 14 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences last week. Contractors Stylecraft Builders and Carothers Homes will each build six new houses while Jubilee Homes will build two new residences.
The new houses and duplexes will be built on a multitude of streets in southern Killeen.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 58 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $895,439.
There were two permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build both of the new residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $21.30 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 38 permits last week.
Eight of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will construct all eight of the new residences.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
City permit officials issued zero new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
Belton
City permit officials issued zero new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
