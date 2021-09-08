Killeen will be getting another Dutch Bros Coffee location later this year at 2806 S. Clear Creak Road. The building is expected to be finished in December if there are no delays.
“We are aiming to be finished by November at the earliest,” said Chip Fullick, the project manager with Wyatt Management Corporation, which is constructing the new drive-thru coffee shop. Development on the foundation and walls will start within the next two weeks, officials said.
Based in Oregon, Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Killeen location back in March at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and has since opened another location in Temple at 6520 W. Adams Ave.
Dutch Bros Coffee is also building another location in Temple near Temple High School.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Customers can also use the walk-up window to order.
