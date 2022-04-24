Two new businesses recently opened up in Nolanville.
A Subway sandwich shop and Donut Palace are now both open, serving food to hungry customers.
These businesses are part of a three-business strip center that also houses the regional office for Subway, which has stores throughout Bell County and beyond, according to Nolanville Economics Development Manager Kerry Fillip in a previous interview.
There is another construction project being built beside the new Subway strip center near Nolanville’s Main Street and the Interstate 14 access road. The company doing that project — BA Emmons Homes — is building a strip of retail and office space for rent. In a previous article, co-owner Michael Emmons said he expected construction to be complete later this year.
The company has leased out 3,400 square feet of the prospective office and retail space, BA Emmons’ Associate of Brokers and Services Derek Tanksley said in an interview last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.