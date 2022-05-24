As COVID-related learning loss and a teacher shortage continues to plague the Killeen Independent School District, one board member offered up two new problems during a board meeting Tuesday: a lack of an event center and swim team space.
“I think we need to be planning for our own school district or a joint-use facility like an expo or event center,” Killeen ISD board member JoAnn Purser said during a morning board meeting Tuesday. “I think we are going to have to solve the problem of our convocations, our academic award programs, our graduations. I don’t want to drive 45 minutes away and it looks like that’s really the only remedy we’ve got if we cannot continue to use the expo center in Bell County.”
Purser asked for a natatorium to be added to the district’s construction wish list.
“What I’m hearing is the children are really suffering ... they can’t train properly,” she said adding that a natatorium would provide a service to all students. “I mean we’ve got 44,000 kids in our school district, and saving lives is something we really need to consider because swimming is a quality of life issue.”
The discussion came up during an agenda item centered on the district’s future construction plans.
Newly re-elected Vice President Susan Jones explained her reasoning behind the district’s construction focus.
“One of the things on the campaign trail everyone was talking about was that if we don’t have teachers, we don’t need to build new schools,” Jones said. “Bottom line is we still have students and we still have to put the students somewhere. So it’s irrelevant — we have to put them in safe structures that are secure in a good learning environment and I think that’s important to understand. We don’t want to go crazy with construction, obviously especially right now with the cost, but we still have to have room for the children to attend school.”
Construction costs, according to KISD Superintendent John Craft, have increased 2% per month recently.
Craft told the board the increase in construction cost adds up to a 24% annual escalation.
“It adds up and it adds up very, very quickly,” he said. “... I wish it was not nearly as expensive as it is; this is just the reality we’re all working to navigate right now.”
The superintendent said certain facility needs are higher priority than others.
“We’ve got a lot of projected facility needs and cost,” he said. “The one that we do have that is like I say higher up the list that we are going to need to start looking at sooner than later is the Nolanville Elementary School piece.”
Craft said new construction in the Warriors Path area will lead to capacity issues for Nolanville Elementary School in the near future.
Board President Brett Williams suggested the district look into building schools with the capacity to expand.
Craft told Williams the district, with the exception of Killeen Elementary, builds schools with the ability to easily expand or add classrooms.
“That being said, adding classrooms to an existing structure is not a cheap venture,” he said. “You have to look at it - is the bang worth the buck?”
Newly elected board member Oliver Mintz told the board the district doesn’t have “bottomless pockets.”
“As I see the budget projections here, we start to dip into the negative in the 2023-2024 school year, which means absent other actions, we end up going back and asking our taxpayers for more money,” he said. “I’m not in favor of that. I think we need to go back and scrub this list hard and look at the things we need versus the things we want.”
No action was taken on the agenda item Tuesday.
