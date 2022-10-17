Lowes Boulevard

Dirt work has begun at the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Florence Road, where a $5.2 million extended-stay hotel is being built.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

At the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Florence Road, dirt work has begun in the construction of an extended-stay hotel.

According to Killeen city spokeswoman Janell Ford, stayAPT Suites is building a 53,000-square-foot property at a project cost of $5.2 million. The permit was pulled in October 2021.

