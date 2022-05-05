A new location for family fun is going up in Harker Heights and locals are anxiously waiting for The Gambit Social House to open its doors.
The location at 1405 East Knights Way is abuzz with activity on the inside, according to Candy Bell, the owner and operator of Gambit.
Bell and her family have been working with contractors and consultants for more than a year to create an atmosphere of fun, adventure and creative connectivity for families. They plan to open this summer; however, an exact date has not yet been revealed.
“We believe social connections have been lost in a digitally focused world,” Bell said. “Through games, food and beverages, we believe we can help re-forge these connections.”
Our goal is to create a fun, family-focused environment where people can relax and reconnect.”
The 13,000-square-foot building, still under construction, sits on seven acres and plans include a variety of “escape rooms” with themes like Star Trek, Art Museum Mystery, Scooby-Doo, Mansion Murder Mystery and Narco, an experience which pits guests against a friend-turned-bad and the consequences that ensue.
The entertainment business will include areas for competitive and recreational axe-throwing and Bell said there may be leagues or tournaments in the future. There will also be areas for board games, cards and outdoor games like Jenga and Connect 4. Fire pits and lounge areas will be set up both inside and outside to give patrons a chance to gather in small groups. The venue will also be able to host group events like birthday celebrations, anniversaries and even team-building experiences tailored to specific requests.
“We are working with a great team of professional consultants to coordinate the activities and interior design to create a Disney-like experience for families,” said Bell.
There will also be food and beverages available to all, and an over-21 area for adult beverages and gathering.
Bell and her husband have two daughters and a son who are grown and their situation sparked an interest in providing entertainment for older kids and young adults.
“Our Killeen, Heights area does not really have any entertainment venues other than restaurants or bars so we wanted somewhere where people could hang out, eat, socialize, play some games and just disconnect from the phone for a little while.”
