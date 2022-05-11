A new women’s fashion boutique, K&J’s Fashion, will host its grand opening all day Saturday in Killeen.
K&J’s Fashion, 4001 East Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 207, is the new physical location of the online store by the same name.
“I love to dress up but its hard to find anything decent that I really like and that fits me,” owner Kimberly Burns said. “I knew others were having the same issue. That’s where I got the idea to do the online store.”
After starting the online store two years ago, Burns decided that customers need a location to touch and try on her merchandise.
Burns gets her products through various vendors at LA Showroom, a wholesaler, for both her online and physical store.
“I felt like its important for people to have that place where they can feel and try on the products. Its about the quality of it,” she said.
While they don’t have their own line yet, Burns said she and her husband are working on making their own clothing line for the future.
“One thing about everything in here is that you can dress them up or down and still look great,” she said.
The first 50 people who come to the grand opening will get 25% off their purchase. K&J’s Fashion also gives military discounts to residents who have a current military ID.
“A small percentage of everything we make will go to local nonprofits,” Burns said. “We just want to do more for the community and take it to a whole new level. It will be way more than just a boutique.”
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A new feature that is being added to the online store is in-store pickup. Local customers are able to order items online and have them shipped to the store to pick it up in person.
To learn more about the boutique and its products, go to kjsfashionllc.com.
