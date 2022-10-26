food giveaway

Boxes of food line the brick wall outside the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights Thursday. The YMCA partnered with the Salvation Army and Drayton McLane to provide 4,000 pounds of food to 200 military families.

A new food pantry geared to help local military families is coming to Harker Heights.

The Armed Services YMCA is opening a food pantry to serve the Fort Hood area military, and the public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road.

