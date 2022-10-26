A new food pantry geared to help local military families is coming to Harker Heights.
The Armed Services YMCA is opening a food pantry to serve the Fort Hood area military, and the public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road.
According to a news release, the pantry is dedicated to members of the military that struggle with food insecurity.
“With this pantry, now military families will be able to pick up items they need and want for something ongoing which is needed in this time of inflation as families were already struggling,” the release said.
The pantry has received approximately $250,000 in donations from local groups, including the Association of the United States Army, American Legion Auxiliary Department of Texas, Texas Materials Group, Lone Star Paving, Lockheed Martin and Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
The Armed Services YMCA began holding food distribution events in October 2021, and raised 3,500 pounds of food in September 2022, a spokeswoman for the organization said Wednesday.
Now that the organization has a physical location, residents will be able to come in periodically to “shop” for items that they need. The bulk of food for the pantry will come from Feeding America, a national nonprofit hunger relief organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.