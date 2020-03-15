Despite lacking an official logo or design on the side, the line for the Roll Up food truck — new to the Killeen Food Park — stretched well into the parking lot as visitors waited to get some hot egg rolls on a cold Sunday afternoon.
“My wife has been making egg rolls all her life, and she got me into it when we got married four years ago,” Roll Up owner Reon Hunt said. “She made some for dinner one night, and I took a bite and said ‘Wow, these are good! We could sell these.’”
Hunt co-owns the Roll Up food truck with his wife Jynnil Hunt. Parked at the Killeen Food Park, 3101 S. Fort Hood Street, the unassuming red food truck hides some tasty treats. In addition to the traditional egg rolls of beef and chicken, the Roll Up also offers a variety of specialty egg rolls, like pizza egg rolls, philly cheese steak egg rolls and cheesecake egg rolls.
“My wife and I did a lot of trial and error when it came to coming up with the specialty egg rolls,” Hunt said. “The cheesecake egg roll is my favorite specialty roll.”
Despite Sunday being the first official day of business for the Roll Up, the Hunts have been selling egg rolls to friends and family for about a year, and decided to take the leap to opening a food cart.
“We did not expect the rush we had today,” Hunt said. “This is really crazy, this is amazing, we are so blessed (to have so many customers). We were planning to stay open to until about 8 p.m. tonight, but we might have to close early because I think we are going to sell out of food.”
Hunt said the Roll Up plans to be open at the Killeen Food Park on Monday through Saturday, from around 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
