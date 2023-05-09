A new food truck in Killeen is serving up burgers, tacos and more.
Mama Coach’s Kitchen is a local food truck that opened May 2 at 3405 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A new food truck in Killeen is serving up burgers, tacos and more.
Mama Coach’s Kitchen is a local food truck that opened May 2 at 3405 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The mobile kitchen serves a variety of home-cooked meals ranging from Mexican dishes to American dishes; it makes cheeseburgers, hot dogs, tacos and more.
The menu is based around Mama Coach’s favorite dishes and what she used to make for her son, Billy Coach, who owns the food truck and named it after his mother.
Fueled by the inspiration of his mother, Coach said opening the food truck and other businesses has been a goal of his since he was 8 years old.
“I told my mom, when I get older, I’ll make sure she has everything that she wants in life,” Coach said. “I come from poverty stricken areas... when I became old enough I started my own business.”
Since opening last week, Coach stated to the Herald that business has been alright so far and not too bad considering he just opened.
“I believe that our busiest days will be Tuesday just because it’s taco Tuesday and we serve tacos and different assortments of Mexican food,” he said.
Coach and the lady who helped him make the food truck possible, Sheena Price, are excited for the future and they are ready to serve the community of Killeen.
“We greatly appreciate your support, we’re brand new, family owned, veteran owned, Black owned and we can use all the support that we can get,” Coach said on Tuesday.
“We promise to make sure that the food is something you are able to enjoy and want to come back to.”
Mama Coach’s Kitchen can also be reached 254-458-9045 and on Facebook.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.