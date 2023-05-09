food truck.JPG

The Mama Coach's Kitchen food truck is located in the Killeen area.

 By Jada Holcomb | Herald

A new food truck in Killeen is serving up burgers, tacos and more.

Mama Coach’s Kitchen is a local food truck that opened May 2 at 3405 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.